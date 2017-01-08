Dedmon scored 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-4 FT) and added 10 rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 102-85 thrashing of the Hornets.

Dedmon had a perfect shooting night from the field Saturday, and recorded his first double-double of the season. This marks the first time Dedmon has scored in double figures since December 15th against the Suns, so it's doubtful he'll start churning out double-doubles for the remainder of the season.