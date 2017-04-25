Dedmon (illness) will come off the bench for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Grizzlies, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Dedmon has been a fixture in the Spurs' starting lineup throughout the later stages of the season, but a recent illness kept him out of Game 4 of the Spurs' first round series on Saturday. David Lee drew the start in his place, posting eight points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes, and will remain with the top unit during Game 5 despite Dedmon being available. That said, with both players active, they'll likely be in a timeshare, which could mean a decrease in playing time all around, thus hurting their overall fantasy value.