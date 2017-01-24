Dedmon will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Dedmon and David Lee have switched in and out of the starting lineup at center over the last two games, as the Spurs continue to be without Pau Gasol (finger). Lee will get the call this time around and has been the more effective option in the frontcourt, although Dedmon was solid with 10 points, eight rebounds, one assist and a block over 29 minutes Monday. With his demotion to the bench, Dedmon should see a decent drop in playing time, which further restricts his value.