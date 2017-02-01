Dedmon will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

With Paul Gasol (finger) out, the Spurs have continued to change up their starting lineup, as they've used different combos to match up with different teams. After starting Davis Bertans on Sunday, they'll instead go with a bigger lineup Tuesday, pushing Dedmon back into the starting lineup at center, while bringing Bertans off the bench. Dedmon received 29 minutes in his last start before logging three straight games under 20 minutes, so his move to the top unit Tuesday should mean a larger workload and a temporary boost in value.