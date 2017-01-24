Dedmon will get the start at center for Monday's contest against the Nets.

The 27-year-old big man is averaging the most minutes per game of his career (15.5) with the Spurs this season. In those minutes, he's providing 4.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game, but figures to see bigger numbers with bigger minutes Monday.

