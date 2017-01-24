Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Will start Monday vs. Nets
Dedmon will get the start at center for Monday's contest against the Nets.
The 27-year-old big man is averaging the most minutes per game of his career (15.5) with the Spurs this season. In those minutes, he's providing 4.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game, but figures to see bigger numbers with bigger minutes Monday.
More News
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Records first double-double of season•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Scores 11, grabs nine boards vs. Suns•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Rakes in defensive stats in spot start•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Starts at center Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Game-time call for Tuesday's game vs. Magic•