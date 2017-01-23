Spurs' Joel Anthony: Officially signs with San Antonio
Anthony officially signed a 10-day contract with the Spurs on Monday, Mike Monroe of The Rivard Report reports.
Reports surfaced over the weekend that Anthony would join the Spurs, and now he'll formally be added to the 15-man roster. Anthony should provide some depth at center while Pau Gasol (finger) is out indefinitely, but don't expect him to be a regular member of coach Gregg Popovich's rotation.
