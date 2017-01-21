Anthony will sign a 10-day deal with the Spurs, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

With Pau Gasol (hand) expected to miss considerable time, the Spurs will bring in the veteran to add depth to the frontcourt. Anthony, who has not played in the NBA this season, spent several years with the Heat before stops in Boston and Detroit. The 34-year-old is highly unlikely to see enough minutes to attain fantasy relevance.