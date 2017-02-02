Anthony signed a second 10-day contract with the Spurs on Thursday, Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Anthony played a very small role with the Spurs during his first 10-day contract, playing in three games, while averaging 1.3 points and 1.7 rebounds across 5.3 minutes. However, the Spurs are still dealing with some injuries in the frontcourt, with both LaMarcus Aldridge (knee) and Pau Gasol (finger) sitting out, so Anthony should continue to serve as another depth option in the frontcourt to make up for the lack of bodies.