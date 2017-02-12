Anthony signed a contract Sunday with the Spurs for the remainder of the season, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Anthony's second 10-day contract was set to expire Sunday, but the Spurs weren't willing to bid adieu to him yet. Though he's averaged only 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds across 6.3 minutes per game in his eight appearances with the team, Anthony impressed the organization with his professionalism and knowledge of the system, so he'll remain with the team in a depth role at center for the rest of the season. He's unlikely to see the court outside of garbage time, however.