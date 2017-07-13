Spurs' Joffrey Lauvergne: Signs two-year contract with Spurs
Lauvergne signed a two-year contract with the Spurs on Monday, Michael C. Wright of ESPN reports.
Lauvergne split time with two different organizations during the 2016-17 campaign, as he was dealt from the Thunder to the Bulls at the end of February. Between the two teams, he played in 70 games and averaged 5.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 14.0 minutes per contest. However, after the Bulls opted to rescind his qualifying offer, he was officially sent to unrestricted free agency and will now sign with a championship contender in the the Spurs. With Dwayne Dedmon heading to the Hawks, and David Lee opting out of his contract, Lauvergne should provide some much-needed depth in the frontcourt at both power forward and center. Still, with Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge expected to be back in San Antonio, that should limit Lauvergne's overall upside as a fantasy option.
