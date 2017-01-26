Spurs' Jonathon Simmons: Doubtful for Friday vs. Pelicans
Simmons (wrist) is listed as doubtful for Friday's matchup with the Pelicans.
Simmons returned to practice Thursday after missing Tuesday's game against the Raptors with a wrist injury. However, the Spurs are likely going to play it safe with Simmons, as he's expected to sit out a second straight game Friday. We should get a final word on his status following Friday's morning shootaround, but if he can't give it a go, Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans could play a bigger role off the bench.
