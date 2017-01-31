Simmons (wrist) is expected to return to action Tuesday against the Thunder, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

A sprained wrist has kept Simmons out of the last three contests, but he went through shootaround unabated Tuesday and appears poised to return to game action. Technically, the Spurs are listing Simmons as questionable, though teammate Patty Mills seemed to hint that the athletic wing would be back on the court. "We missed [Simmons]," Mills said. "It will be good to have him back -- on both ends of the floor." Simmons, a former D-Leaguer, is averaging 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on the season.