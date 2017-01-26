Simmons (wrist) returned to practice Thursday, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Simmons surprisingly came up on the Spurs injury report Tuesday with a wrist injury and was eventually held out. It appears it was just a minor ailment, however, as Simmons was already back at practice Thursday, which bodes well for his availability against the Pelicans on Friday. As long as Simmons isn't dealing with any significant discomfort following Friday's morning shootaround, he should be give the green light to make a return to the court.