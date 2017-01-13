Simmons tallied 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 win over the Lakers.

Simmons saw over 20 minutes for the second straight game, and third time in the last five contests. The second-year guard has been on fire from the field over the last two contests in particular, shooting 68.7 percent (11-of-16) over that span. While his playing time can be somewhat sporadic, Simmons has proven capable of the occasional productive effort, having tallied double-digit scoring efforts off the bench in four of the last 10 games overall.