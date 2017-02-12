Simmons has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to an illness.

It's likely not a major issue for Simmons, but he could be at risk of missing more time beyond Sunday with the Spurs finishing off a back-to-back set Monday against the Pacers. Look for Kyle Anderson to absorb most of Simmons' minutes on the wing.

