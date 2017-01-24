Simmons is dealing with a wrist injury and has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

The exact nature of the injury remains unclear, but the Spurs don't want to risk any further aggravations, so they'll keep Simmons sidelined Tuesday. With Simmons out, Kyle Anderson could play a slightly bigger role on the wing, although he shouldn't be expected to see the 35 minutes he logged Monday with Kawhi Leonard (hand) back in the starting lineup. Simmons could return as soon as Friday's matchup with the Pelicans.