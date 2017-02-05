Simmons poured in 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added four rebounds, two assists and one block over 22 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 win over the Nuggets.

The second-year guard put together his second straight double-digit scoring effort while receiving his highest allotment of minutes since Jan. 10 versus the Bucks. Simmons has actually carved out a consistent swath of playing time in the rotation, playing no less than 12 minutes since Dec. 20 and tallying double-digit scoring in seven contests over that span.