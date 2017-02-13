Spurs' Jonathon Simmons: Probable for Monday
Simmons (illness) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Simmons was absent from Sunday's game against the Knicks with the illness, but it looks as if that absence won't expand beyond that. Look for Simmons to play his usual dose of 15-to-20 minutes on the wing Monday, but he is not expected to have much of an impact fantasy-wise.
