Simmons managed 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 16 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 loss to the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

Simmons was out of the rotation entirely in Game 2 on Monday, but he received a series-high allotment of playing time in the double-digit loss Thursday. The 27-year-old also took his first three shots from behind the arc of the series and drained two, helping lead to his best scoring total of the first three games. Like fellow reserve Kyle Anderson, Simmons offers some scoring upside off the bench, but his potential opportunity in the postseason will be difficult to predict on a game-to-game basis.