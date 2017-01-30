Simmons (wrist) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

Simmons has already missed the last three contests with a wrist injury and despite not knowing the specifics surrounding the ailment, it appears it could cost him yet another game on Tuesday if he continues to deal with discomfort. He's currently considered questionable, but another status update should be given following Tuesday's morning shootaround. Davis Bertans and Kyle Anderson would be the beneficiaries of added minutes if Simmons is ultimately held out.