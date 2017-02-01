Simmons (wrist) put up seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 FT) to go with six rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in a 108-94 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Simmons had missed the previously three games with a sprained right wrist, but stepped back into a sizable role off the bench, while Kyle Anderson (two minutes) essentially saw his playing time dissipate. Look for Simmons to continue serving as a regular option for the second unit, though he may not often top 20 minutes in games when both of the Spurs' starting wings (Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green) are available.