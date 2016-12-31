Simmons contributed 19 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes in a 110-94 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Simmons' 19 points led the way for the Spurs, who were able to beat the Trail Blazers in convincing fashion, despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard (illness) and substandard performances from Pau Gasol (10 points) and LaMarcus Aldridge (eight points). The second-year swingman's playing time has ticked up the last two games while Leonard has sat out, but assuming the Spurs star is fully recovered from the stomach virus and cleared to play Sunday against the Hawks, Simmons won't have much of a chance to build on Friday's performance.