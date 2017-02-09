Simmons will return to the bench for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Simmons drew the start at small forward Monday with Kawhi Leonard (quad) sitting out, but struggled to just four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and three steals over 24 minutes. With Leonard back to full strength, Simmons will head back to the bench for Wednesday's contest and could see a slight drop in minutes, as he'll likely hover in the upper teens for playing time.

