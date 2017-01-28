Spurs' Jonathon Simmons: Will not play Friday
Simmons (wrist) will not play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Simmons was listed as doubtful for Friday's game, so it does not come as a surprise that he will not suit up. He will get at least one more day to rest and recover prior to the Spurs' next game Sunday against the Mavericks. In his absence Friday, Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans are candidates for extra minutes off the bench.
