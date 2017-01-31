Simmons (wrist) will play in Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Simmons' availability comes as no surprise, as the shoot guard was expected to play Tuesday after missing the last three games with the sprained wrist. Simmons is not expected to have any restrictions placed on him, and he will likely play his usual dose of minutes that typically ranges from 15-to-20 minutes off the bench.