Spurs' Jonathon Simmons: Will start Monday vs. Grizzlies
Simmons will draw the start at small forward for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
With Kawhi Leonard (quad) out, Simmons will draw the start. Over the past three contests, Simmons has averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, but should see an expanded role Monday.
