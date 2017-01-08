Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Chips in 19 points in win

Leonard scored 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three assists, two rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 102-85 win over Charlotte.

Leonard's shot selection has undergone a major shift over the course of the season. He attacked the rim relentlessly in October, averaging 10.0 free-throw attempts per game. During that time, he shot just 3.8 three-pointers per game. Through four games in January, Leonard has attempted just 4.5 free throws per games compared to 7.3 threes a game. He hoisted another 10 threes on Saturday as opposed to two free throws.