Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Chips in 19 points in win

Leonard scored 19 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three assists, two rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 102-85 win over Charlotte.

Leonard's shot selection has undergone a major shift over the course of the season. He attacked the rim relentlessly in October, averaging 10.0 free-throw attempts per game. During that time, he shot just 3.8 three-pointers per game. Through four games in January, Leonard has attempted just 4.5 free throws per games compared to 7.3 threes a game. He hoisted another 10 threes on Saturday as opposed to two free throws.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola