Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Contributes 19 points Saturday

Leonard totaled 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks over 32 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 victory over the Nuggets.

Leonard totaled 19 points fo rthe second straight game while taking a more reduced offensive role. His 13 shot attempts ere his lowest Jan. 12 versus the Lakers, and his struggles from three-point range continued, as Leonard is now just 2-of-12 from behind the arc over the last three games. Although he's gotten February off to a modest start offensively, the six-year veteran is still averaging a career-high 25.3 points over 46 games this season.