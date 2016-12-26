Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Double-double in Christmas Day win
Leonard scored 25 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-100 win over the Bulls.
It's his sixth double-double of the season, and Leonard has now scored 20 or more points in four straight games and 10 of 12 contests in December. The 25-year-old is on pace for career highs in scoring, assists and three-pointers, and with Tim Duncan gone and Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili nearing the end of their illustrious careers as well, the Spurs don't seem to be missing a beat with Leonard as the focal point of the roster.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Manages game-high 27 points in Thursday loss•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Grind out ugly night in Houston•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Double-doubles in win over Phoenix•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 26 points, adds six assists Thursday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Paces team with 30 points in win•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Delivers 24 points in loss to Bulls•