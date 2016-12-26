Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Double-double in Christmas Day win

Leonard scored 25 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-100 win over the Bulls.

It's his sixth double-double of the season, and Leonard has now scored 20 or more points in four straight games and 10 of 12 contests in December. The 25-year-old is on pace for career highs in scoring, assists and three-pointers, and with Tim Duncan gone and Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili nearing the end of their illustrious careers as well, the Spurs don't seem to be missing a beat with Leonard as the focal point of the roster.