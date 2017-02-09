Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 32 in return from quad injury

Leonard (quad) returned from a one game absence and scored 32 points (9-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 37 during Wednesday's 111-103 win over the 76ers.

Leonard picked up right where he left off Wednesday. This is his seventh 30 point game in his last 12 appearances, though he has missed three games during that span. The perfect 11-11 from the free throw line showcases another area where Leonard has excelled this season - only Isaiah Thomas averages more made free throws and makes them at a higher percentage than Leonard.