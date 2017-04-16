Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Drops 32 in Saturday's victory
Leonard provided 32 points (11-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 111-82 victory over the Grizzlies.
Leonard came out hot during his team's first playoff game, taking advantage of his matchup against the 40-year-old Vince Carter, missing just three of his 14 shots from the field and converting all nine of his free-throw attempts. His five assists, three rebounds and two steals also provided nice value to those who played him in DFS. Assuming Grizzlies' coach David Fizdale keeps assigning Carter to guard Leonard, Leonard will likely continue to provide an impressive scoring punch to the Spurs' offense.
