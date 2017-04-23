Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Erupts for 43 points in Game 4 loss

Leonard registered 43 points (14-30 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, six steals and three assists across 44 minutes Saturday in a 110-108 overtime loss to the Grizzlies in Game 4 of the series.

Leonard almost willed the Spurs to a 3-1 series lead Saturday, scoring San Antonio's final 16 points of regulation to take the game to overtime and tying the game with 17 seconds remaining in the extra period on a clutch three-pointer. In addition to his offensive exploits, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year made things difficult for the Grizzlies wings with the six thefts, one short of his total from the previous seven games combined. The do-everything forward is now averaging 32.5 points (on 58% shooting), 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 36.5 minutes per game during the series.

