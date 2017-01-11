Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Goes for 30 points in loss to Bucks
Leonard totaled 30 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists across 36 minutes during a 109-107 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday.
It was Leonard's first 30-point game since Dec. 23 as he stepped up in LaMarcus Aldridge's (illness) absence. It was an incredibly efficient performance and it was the ninth time this season he has gotten to the free throw line at least 10 times. If Aldridge is forced to miss Thursday's game against the Lakers, Leonard will likely shoulder a bigger load on offense once again.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Chips in 19 points in win•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 24 points in blowout win over Nuggets•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Leads team past Raptors with 25•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Returns from stomach virus Sunday•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Friday with illness•