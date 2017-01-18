Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Goes for fourth straight 30-point game

Leonard recorded 34 points (12-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal across 39 minutes during a 122-114 win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Leonard's 34 points were a game high as he reached the 30-point mark for the fourth consecutive outing. His averages over the last five games are eye-popping, at 30.4 points on 60.7 percent shooting, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.4 three-pointers on 46.2 percent from behind the three-point line and 1.4 steals per game. We'll see if he can get to his fifth consecutive 30-point game in another favorable matchup against the Nuggets on Thursday.