Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Grind out ugly night in Houston

Leonard scored 21 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), along with five rebounds, five steals and four assists Tuesday in a 102-100 win over the Rockets.

Kawhi had a rocky game Tuesday. He couldn't make a three and turned the ball over seven times. Houston did a good job defensively of pushing Kawhi off his favored spot from right above the free-throw line, and it visibly took Kawhi out of his rhythm. San Antonio gets a day of rest before facing the Clippers on Thursday. Expect Kawhi to go at Luc Richard Mbah a Moute often.