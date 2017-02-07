Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Injury has been lingering issue

Leonard (quadriceps) missed Monday's game against the Grizzlies, and team officials said after the game that the injury has been a lingering issue.

With Leonard on the shelf it was Jonathon Simmons holding down the fort at small forward. Leonard should be reserved in all fantasy leagues permitting daily transactions until he can officially return. For DFS purposes, Simmons is a nice low-priced flier until Leonard is given the green light to return.