Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Leads team in scoring versus Mavericks

Leonard scored 24 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 105-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Although Leonard struggled at times with Wesley Matthews paying him close attention, he still produced a solid performance and led the team in scoring. He experienced perhaps the best scoring stretch of his career prior to a recent hand injury but has struggled a bit to the tune of 39.4 percent shooting from the field in two games since returning. Leonard will have a day off before Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder and will look to distance himself from the injury before stepping back on the court.