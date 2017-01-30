Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Leads team in scoring versus Mavericks

Leonard scored 24 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Sunday's 105-101 loss to the Mavericks.

Although Leonard struggled at times with Wesley Matthews paying him close attention, he still produced a solid performance and led the team in scoring. He experienced perhaps the best scoring stretch of his career prior to a recent hand injury but has struggled a bit to the tune of 39.4 percent shooting from the field in two games since returning. Leonard will have a day off before Tuesday's matchup with the Thunder and will look to distance himself from the injury before stepping back on the court.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola