Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Leads team past Raptors with 25

Leonard went for 25 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during a 110-82 win over Toronto on Tuesday.

Leonard bounced back from one of his worst offensive performances of the season by scoring 25 points on just 12 shots. The three blocks were a season high and the five three-pointers made matched a season high for Leonard. Leonard's phenomenal season continues, as he is averaging 24.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.9 three-pointers per game.