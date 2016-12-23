Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Manages game-high 27 points in Thursday loss
Leonard went for 27 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal over 34 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 loss to the Clippers.
Leonard was unsurprisingly the linchpin of the Spurs offense once again, going over 20 points for the eighth time in 10 December games. He also tallied double-digit trips to the foul line for the second straight game and equaled his second-best rebound total of the month. Leonard remains the focal point of the team's attack, essentially guaranteeing superb multi-category production on a nightly basis.
