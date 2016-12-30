Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Not listed on injury report for Friday's game

Leonard (illness) isn't listed on the Spurs' injury report and thus appears on track to play Friday against the Trail Blazers, Nick Moyle of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Leonard missed his first game of the season Wednesday against the Suns while he was recovering from the stomach flu, but the Spurs were still able to cruise to an easy victory without their top player. It appears the day off provided Leonard with enough time to get over the illness, so it's fully expected that he'll suit up Friday and play his usual allotment of around 30-to-35 minutes. He should make for a worthy DFS option while matching up against a Trail Blazers squad that ranks 28th in the league with 111.5 points per game allowed.