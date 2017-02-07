Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Out Monday vs. Grizzlies
Leonard will be out for Monday's tilt against the Grizzlies.
It was assumed that Leonard was fully healthy prior to this announcement, so it comes as a surprise that he will miss Monday's game. In his absence, Jonathon Simmons or Kyle Anderson will likely draw the start, but both could see extended run. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the 76ers.
