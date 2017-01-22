Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Posts career-high 41 vs. Cavaliers
Leonard recorded 41 points (15-30 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 46 minutes during a 118-115 overtime win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.
Leonard maintained his recent red-hot offensive stretch by setting a new career high with 41 points across a season-high 46 minutes as the game went to overtime. He also helped force LeBron James into seven turnovers in the road victory against the defending champs. Leonard has been absolutely absurd over the past five games, with averages of 35.6 points on 59.8 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.4 steals per game.
