Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Pours in game-high 36 in Sunday's loss

Leonard scored 36 points (13-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists and four steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 94-90 loss to the Knicks.

It's his third straight game with 30 or more points, and 10th in his last 14 games, as Leonard has somehow found another gear despite already being on pace for a career year. Over that 14-game stretch, he's averaging a massive 30.6 points, 6.2 boards, 4.1 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.5 steals.