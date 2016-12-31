Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Questionable Sunday vs. Hawks
Leonard (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Leonard has missed the last two games with a stomach virus, and he's apparently still battling the issue as of Saturday night. Look for a more definitive update Sunday morning following the Spurs' shootaround.
