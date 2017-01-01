Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Returns from stomach virus Sunday

Leonard (illness) will start Sunday against the Hawks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Leonard will end a two-game absence Sunday after grappling with a stomach virus. The 25-year-old is averaging 33.5 minutes per game on the season, but the Spurs may elect to take it easy on Leonard in his first game back, especially if the game starts to become lopsided in any direction.

