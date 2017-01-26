Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Returns to practice Thursday

Leonard (hand) returned to practice Thursday, but remains questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Leonard missed the Spurs' back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday, but appears to be making substantial progress in his recovery from a sore left hand, as he was a full go during Thursday's practice session. He's now on track to take the floor Friday against the Pelicans, although we'll likely have to wait until Friday's morning shootaround before getting a final word on his availability. Once Leonard returns, it should send Kyle Anderson back to the bench in the corresponding move.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola