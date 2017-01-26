Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Returns to practice Thursday

Leonard (hand) returned to practice Thursday, but remains questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

Leonard missed the Spurs' back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday, but appears to be making substantial progress in his recovery from a sore left hand, as he was a full go during Thursday's practice session. He's now on track to take the floor Friday against the Pelicans, although we'll likely have to wait until Friday's morning shootaround before getting a final word on his availability. Once Leonard returns, it should send Kyle Anderson back to the bench in the corresponding move.