Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Friday with illness

Leonard (illness) will sit out Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

The Spurs had previously taken Leonard off their injury report heading into Friday's game, but that may have been a clerical error, as it appears the two-way stud is still battling the stomach flu and is struggling to digest food. He'll be sidelined for a second straight contest in order to recover, which will presumably allow Kyle Anderson to make another start at small forward. In addition to Anderson, Jonathon Simmons and Manu Ginobili both figure to benefit from upticks in playing time as coach Gregg Popovich finds a way to cover Leonard's 33.5 minutes per game.