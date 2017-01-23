Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out Monday with sore hand

Leonard is dealing with a sore hand and has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs are reportedly holding Leonard out just as a precaution, so the injury isn't expected to be all too serious. He'll sit out Monday versus the Nets, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was back in the lineup as usual come Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors. With Leonard out, look for guys like Jonathon Simmons, Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans to pick up some extra minutes on the wing.