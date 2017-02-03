Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scored 19 points in win

Leonard contributed 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 25 minutes Thursday during a 102-86 win over the 76ers.

After scoring 36 points against Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Leonard fell back to Earth. He started the game off aggressive, putting up 11 shots in the first half, but took only six shots for the rest of the game. Leonard will get one day off before facing the Nuggets on Saturday.