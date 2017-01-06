Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 24 points in blowout win over Nuggets

Leonard turned in 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes in a 127-99 win over the Nuggets.

The Spurs blew the game open in the second half, with Leonard excelling as the second fiddle to LaMarcus Aldridge, who finished with a team-high 28 points. Leonard will work as the alpha dog most nights, but look for the Spurs to ride the red-hot Aldridge a little more than usual in the short term while the small forward works his way back from a stomach virus that sidelined him for two games last week.